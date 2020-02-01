Mahira Khan seeks ‘desi nuskhas’ from fans to get rid of headache

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, has apparently been suffering from a headache after which she has sought help from her fans on Twitter asking for any ‘desi nuskhas’ (homemade remedies) to ease the pain.



Mahira, who often shares adorable photos and videos on her social media handles, took to Twitter and said, “I’ve had a headache for two days. Been taking meds, every 4-6 hours.”

The Raees actress went on to say, “Doesn’t go away. Any desi nuskhas or just anythingggg that will make it leave me!?!”

The fans started suggesting the Superstar actress different remedies shortly after she tweeted.

One fan said, “Stay in a dark room and try to sleep as much as you can. It will definitely relieve your pain.”

"Get off Twitter for a day," another fan jokingly suggested.

Mahira also got a suggestion of consulting an ENT, “Get your eyes tested.. Maybe you need glasses.”



