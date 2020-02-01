close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Nikki Glaser regrets 'too skinny' comment for Taylor Swift as they bury the hatchet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020
Nikki Glaser had issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift over her body-shamming remarks / Photo: Daily Mail

American comedian Nikki Glaser has apologized to Taylor Swift over her remarks aimed at the singer’s weight, subsequent to which the former had faced immense flak by the latter’s fan base.

Turning to her social media on Friday, the 35-year-old Trainwreck actor had issued a formal apology to the Lover crooner over her body-shamming remarks featured in Swift’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

"I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of [expletive] saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” she said in her apologetic message.

"It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music,” she added.

"The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a [expletive] tone, 'she's too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it's just like, cmon!' This quote should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you're familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram

I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice. The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, “she’s too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!” This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my “work” at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably “feeling fat” that day and was jealous. Also, I’ve had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I’ll consider going to “die in a hole you motherfucking asshole”, I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. In fact, her song “The Man” is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ️

A post shared by Nikki Glaser (@nikkiglaser) on

"And I was only bothered by her model friends because I'd like to be her friend and I'm not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get."

Responding to her heartfelt note, Swift accepted the apology with an open heart and wrote: “Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment