Nikki Glaser regrets 'too skinny' comment for Taylor Swift as they bury the hatchet

American comedian Nikki Glaser has apologized to Taylor Swift over her remarks aimed at the singer’s weight, subsequent to which the former had faced immense flak by the latter’s fan base.

Turning to her social media on Friday, the 35-year-old Trainwreck actor had issued a formal apology to the Lover crooner over her body-shamming remarks featured in Swift’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

"I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of [expletive] saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” she said in her apologetic message.

"It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music,” she added.

"The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a [expletive] tone, 'she's too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it's just like, cmon!' This quote should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you're familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous,” she continued.

"And I was only bothered by her model friends because I'd like to be her friend and I'm not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get."



Responding to her heartfelt note, Swift accepted the apology with an open heart and wrote: “Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes of the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves. I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”



