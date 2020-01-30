'Flames': Zayn Malik drops music video

A couple of days after tweeting a teaser, Zayn Malik has dropped full music video for his song "Flames".



Released a few months ago, Zayn has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi for the song.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie seated in a room filled with people attired in white.

The video then follows the hoodied man's attempt to be free before the smoke around the man thickens he is completely consumed by flames.