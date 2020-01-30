close
Thu Jan 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2020

'Flames': Zayn Malik drops music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 30, 2020

A couple of days after tweeting a teaser, Zayn Malik has dropped full music video for his song "Flames".

Released a few months ago, Zayn has collaborated with R3HAB and Jungleboi for the song.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie seated in a room filled with people attired in white.

The video then follows the hoodied man's attempt to be free before the smoke around the man thickens he is completely consumed by flames. 

