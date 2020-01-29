Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially declared single after divorce gets finalized

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, 13 months after tying the knot, have finalized their divorce and have officially put their briefly-lasted marriage to rest.

As per PEOPLE, the former flames were declared single officially on Tuesday after new legal documents came afloat that detailed their reasons for ending their marriage.

The court papers read that neither of the two parties are in pursuit of spousal support and there were “no community property assets or liabilities” created during the brief time they spent together as husband and wife.

It was further revealed that the two had decided to part ways over “irreconcilable differences.”

In December upon the two reaching a settlement, a grapevine had told the same publication that the Wrecking Ball singer was “relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on.”

The two had exchanged vows in December of 2018 but called it quits only eight months after in August 2019.

