Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl

Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday praised Allah for blessing him a baby girl, as he posted a picture of the new-born on his social media.

The cricketer expressed his happiness with a picture of his adorable son, Abdullah, holding his newly-born sibling, with a caption saying: "Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah".

Sarfaraz tied the knot in 2015 to Syeda Khushbakht and this is the couple's second child together.

