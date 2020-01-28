Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday praised Allah for blessing him a baby girl, as he posted a picture of the new-born on his social media.
The cricketer expressed his happiness with a picture of his adorable son, Abdullah, holding his newly-born sibling, with a caption saying: "Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah".
Sarfaraz tied the knot in 2015 to Syeda Khushbakht and this is the couple's second child together.
