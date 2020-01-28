close
Tue Jan 28, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
January 28, 2020

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 28, 2020

Former national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday praised Allah for blessing him a baby girl, as he posted a picture of the new-born on his social media.

The cricketer expressed his happiness with a picture of his adorable son, Abdullah, holding his newly-born sibling, with a caption saying: "Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah".

Sarfaraz tied the knot in 2015 to Syeda Khushbakht and this is the couple's second child together.

