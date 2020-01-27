Kobe Bryant paid tribute by sporting and showbiz stars

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Sporting and showbiz celebrities from around the world were quick to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt," the city of Calabas said on Twitter.
Twitter reacted to reports of Kobe Bryant´s death
Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon
"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."
Khloe Kardashian
Taking to twitter to express her shock, 35-year-old reality superstar Khloe Kardashian wrote: “This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts,” along with a number of heartbroken emojis.
Tara Buck, Hollywood actress, said: "LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply."
Megan Rapinoe, US World Cup winner, tweeted: "Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant."
Kim Clijsters, Tennis star, wrote: "Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP."
Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend, took to Twitter and said: "Like everyone, I´m stunned and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this terribly sad time #RIPKobeBryant."
Tennis great Martina Navratilova, Famous tennis star, tweeted: "@kobebryant Gone much too soon, how devastating to hear of his passing, he gave joy to so many for so long - deep condolences to his family, his friends, his Laker family. RIP Kobe... #lifeistooshort."
Tracy Austin, former US tennis star, wrote: "Heartbreaking news! Hard to fathom @kobebryant is gone. Just had their 4th child. 41 years old. #insane. RIP Kobe."
Tom Brady, NFL Super Bowl winner, took to social media and wrote: "We miss you already Kobe."
Cheyenne Woods, LPGA golfer and the niece of Tiger Woods, wrote: "This is unreal."
Sloane Stephens, former US Open tennis champion, said: "I truly can´t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones."
Mardy Fish, US tennis player, paid tribute: "Life is so precious man. I was a huge fan. RIP Mamba."
Jozy Altidore, US footballer, paid homage: "Kobe Bryant you´re an angel. RIP to you legend. So kind and had time for everyone. The epitome of class and hard work. An Idol. Prayers to his family."
Bryson DeChambeau, US golfer, tweeted: "Hard to believe. RIP #KobeBryant #MambaMentality."
Jim Pallotta, The owner of Italian football giants AS Roma, said: "On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight."
Brooks Koepka,World golf number one said: "Shock right now. RIP KOBE."
Quade Cooper, Australian rugby union international, wrote: "The moment you realise life ain´t something to fuck with! If you feel something tell that person! If you miss someone tell that person.. you never know when your time is up!"
Jorge Lorenzo, Spain´s former world motorcycling champion, tweeted: "I just found out 5 minutes ago and I still can´t believe it... Another example of how fragile life is, let´s enjoy it while we can. (And avoid helicopters until they are safer). DEP Kobe and the other 5 victims."
Prince Boateng, German football international Kevin, said: "Speechless and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA."
LOS ANGELES: Sporting and showbiz celebrities from around the world were quick to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.
"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt," the city of Calabas said on Twitter.
Twitter reacted to reports of Kobe Bryant´s death
Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon
"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."
Khloe Kardashian
Taking to twitter to express her shock, 35-year-old reality superstar Khloe Kardashian wrote: “This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts,” along with a number of heartbroken emojis.
Tara Buck, Hollywood actress, said: "LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply."
Megan Rapinoe, US World Cup winner, tweeted: "Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant."
Kim Clijsters, Tennis star, wrote: "Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP."
Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend, took to Twitter and said: "Like everyone, I´m stunned and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this terribly sad time #RIPKobeBryant."
Tennis great Martina Navratilova, Famous tennis star, tweeted: "@kobebryant Gone much too soon, how devastating to hear of his passing, he gave joy to so many for so long - deep condolences to his family, his friends, his Laker family. RIP Kobe... #lifeistooshort."
Tracy Austin, former US tennis star, wrote: "Heartbreaking news! Hard to fathom @kobebryant is gone. Just had their 4th child. 41 years old. #insane. RIP Kobe."
Tom Brady, NFL Super Bowl winner, took to social media and wrote: "We miss you already Kobe."
Cheyenne Woods, LPGA golfer and the niece of Tiger Woods, wrote: "This is unreal."
Sloane Stephens, former US Open tennis champion, said: "I truly can´t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones."
Mardy Fish, US tennis player, paid tribute: "Life is so precious man. I was a huge fan. RIP Mamba."
Jozy Altidore, US footballer, paid homage: "Kobe Bryant you´re an angel. RIP to you legend. So kind and had time for everyone. The epitome of class and hard work. An Idol. Prayers to his family."
Bryson DeChambeau, US golfer, tweeted: "Hard to believe. RIP #KobeBryant #MambaMentality."
Jim Pallotta, The owner of Italian football giants AS Roma, said: "On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight."
Brooks Koepka,World golf number one said: "Shock right now. RIP KOBE."
Quade Cooper, Australian rugby union international, wrote: "The moment you realise life ain´t something to fuck with! If you feel something tell that person! If you miss someone tell that person.. you never know when your time is up!"
Jorge Lorenzo, Spain´s former world motorcycling champion, tweeted: "I just found out 5 minutes ago and I still can´t believe it... Another example of how fragile life is, let´s enjoy it while we can. (And avoid helicopters until they are safer). DEP Kobe and the other 5 victims."
Prince Boateng, German football international Kevin, said: "Speechless and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA."