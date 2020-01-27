Kobe Bryant paid tribute by sporting and showbiz stars

LOS ANGELES: Sporting and showbiz celebrities from around the world were quick to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt," the city of Calabas said on Twitter.

Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon



"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well."



Khloe Kardashian



Taking to twitter to express her shock, 35-year-old reality superstar Khloe Kardashian wrote: “This can’t be real there’s no way!!! My heart hurts,” along with a number of heartbroken emojis.



Tara Buck, Hollywood actress, said: "LA has lost one of our true superstars. Stunning to hear about the tragic and untimely death of #KobeBryant My heart goes out to his family and all the fans who will feel this loss so deeply."

Megan Rapinoe, US World Cup winner, tweeted: "Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP Kobe Bryant."

Kim Clijsters, Tennis star, wrote: "Kobe - you were a true inspiration to me as an athlete. I always admired your professionalism, drive and dedication. Our thoughts are with your loved ones. RIP."

Shane Warne, Australian cricket legend, took to Twitter and said: "Like everyone, I´m stunned and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this terribly sad time #RIPKobeBryant."

Tennis great Martina Navratilova, Famous tennis star, tweeted: "@kobebryant Gone much too soon, how devastating to hear of his passing, he gave joy to so many for so long - deep condolences to his family, his friends, his Laker family. RIP Kobe... #lifeistooshort."

Tracy Austin, former US tennis star, wrote: "Heartbreaking news! Hard to fathom @kobebryant is gone. Just had their 4th child. 41 years old. #insane. RIP Kobe."

Tom Brady, NFL Super Bowl winner, took to social media and wrote: "We miss you already Kobe."

Cheyenne Woods, LPGA golfer and the niece of Tiger Woods, wrote: "This is unreal."

Sloane Stephens, former US Open tennis champion, said: "I truly can´t believe this. My heart is so heavy. Rest In Peace Kobe. What an unimaginable loss. All of my prayers to your loved ones."

Mardy Fish, US tennis player, paid tribute: "Life is so precious man. I was a huge fan. RIP Mamba."

Jozy Altidore, US footballer, paid homage: "Kobe Bryant you´re an angel. RIP to you legend. So kind and had time for everyone. The epitome of class and hard work. An Idol. Prayers to his family."

Bryson DeChambeau, US golfer, tweeted: "Hard to believe. RIP #KobeBryant #MambaMentality."

Jim Pallotta, The owner of Italian football giants AS Roma, said: "On behalf of myself, the players and staff at AS Roma, we join the rest of the sporting world in mourning the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a true icon and our thoughts are now with his family and the families of all of the victims aboard that flight."

Brooks Koepka,World golf number one said: "Shock right now. RIP KOBE."

Quade Cooper, Australian rugby union international, wrote: "The moment you realise life ain´t something to fuck with! If you feel something tell that person! If you miss someone tell that person.. you never know when your time is up!"

Jorge Lorenzo, Spain´s former world motorcycling champion, tweeted: "I just found out 5 minutes ago and I still can´t believe it... Another example of how fragile life is, let´s enjoy it while we can. (And avoid helicopters until they are safer). DEP Kobe and the other 5 victims."

Prince Boateng, German football international Kevin, said: "Speechless and shocked!! REST IN HEAVEN MAMBA."