Prince Charles refuses to address royal tensions sparked by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

LONDON: Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has declined to address the tensions relating to the crisis in the British monarchy sparked by his son Prince Harry, who is stepping down from his royal role with his wife Meghan.



In an interview with Sunday Times, Prince Charles said he would like to make an official visit to Iran.

“Yes, obviously I would like to [go to Iran],” he was quoted as saying.

“I know that Iran has been such an important part of the world for so many centuries and has contributed so much to human knowledge, culture, poetry, art. I mean, really remarkable people.”

Asked about any future royal visits, a spokeswoman for Prince Charles said: “There are no plans for The Prince of Wales to undertake an official visit to Iran.”

Prince Charles’s wish to visit Iran comes at a time of heightened tensions between Tehran and the West.

Charles told the Sunday Times he tries to be a peacemaker and that he has prayed for peace in the Middle East.