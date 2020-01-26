close
Sun Jan 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 26, 2020

Ayeza Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in her latest shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 26, 2020
Ayeza Khan shared an endearing post donning saree-styled drapped peach gown

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who essayed a controversial character in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, shared jaw-dropping photos of herself on Instagram.

Ayeza took to photo-video sharing platform and shared an endearing post donning a saree-styled drapped peach gown.

Ayeza Khan shared an endearing post donning saree-styled drapped peach gown

The actress looked elegant in the latest photos that she shared with a caption “About last night..” referring the last episode of the drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Ayeza Khan shared an endearing post donning saree-styled drapped peach gown

Earlier, Ayeza Khan was showered with love by fans and fellow showbiz stars after she shared her photos in a green saree.

Ayeza looked nothing short of a vision in the new outfit, she donned for a latest photo shoot.

She took to Instagram and shared the endearing photos in her green saree with her 4.8 million followers.

Latest News

More From Entertainment