Ayeza Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in her latest shoot

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who essayed a controversial character in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, shared jaw-dropping photos of herself on Instagram.



Ayeza took to photo-video sharing platform and shared an endearing post donning a saree-styled drapped peach gown.

The actress looked elegant in the latest photos that she shared with a caption “About last night..” referring the last episode of the drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Earlier, Ayeza Khan was showered with love by fans and fellow showbiz stars after she shared her photos in a green saree.

Ayeza looked nothing short of a vision in the new outfit, she donned for a latest photo shoot.

She took to Instagram and shared the endearing photos in her green saree with her 4.8 million followers.

