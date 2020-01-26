Jessie J's declaration of love for beau Channing Tatum makes hearts flutter

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been all over the news of late ever since they rekindled their romance and got back together following a two-month breakup period.

And as they paint the town red with their love, the duo was spotted earlier on a PDA-filled date at the MusiCare Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles.

Sharing an intimate clip from the night, Jessie turned to her Instagram and expressed her love for the actor with a poetic caption.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she said, adding: “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was.”

“Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way.

Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum,” she continued.

“The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters,” she said ending the caption.



The two had split earlier in December as per PEOPLE, and had parted ways on cordial terms. However, they made public their reunion earlier on Friday as they hit the red carpet together.