Ayeza Khan is nothing short of a vision in a green saree

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has been showered with love by fans and fellow showbiz stars after she shared her jaw-dropping photos in a green saree.

Ayeza looked nothing short of a vision in the new outfit, she donned for a latest photo shoot.

She took to Instagram and shared the endearing photos in her green saree with her 4.8 million followers.

The new attire of Ayeza has been admired and was showered with love not only by the fans but fellow showbiz stars as well, who dropped lovestruck comments on her the post.

Actress and director Reema Khan commented, “Classy beauty”.

Nadia Hussain Khan wrote with heart emojis, “Haseena”.

Before this, Ayeza, who celebrated her 29th birthday last week with family and friends, donned a black embroidered shalwar kameez with beige silk dupatta. The photos of the actress had taken the internet by storm.