Channing Tatum slams troll over girlfriend Jessie J and ex Jenna Dewan comparison

Channing Tatum came to the defense of his ladylove Jessie J as well as his ex-wife Jenna Dewan after a troll compared the two.



The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of him and beau Jessie J confirming circulating chitchat about their rekindled romance.

Some fans, however, could not help but lose their calm after seeing the happy couple together as they started to bash at the Bang Bang singer accusing her to be the reason of Channing’s split from his ex-wife.

The Step Up actor lost his cool when a fan brought out a comparison of Jessie and Jena in the comment section saying, “Jenna looks better with you."

The star actor replied, “Hey Alex I don’t usually address [expletive] like this. But you seem as good as of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you're doing? It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it."

Tantum did not stop there as he further clarified the place Jessie owns in his life, saying: “And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess, And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

The actor won everyone’s hearts with his words concluding, “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder, So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find [expletive] to start [expletive] wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my [expletive] night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

The lovebirds could be seen sharing an adorable moment together wearing unicorn headgears in the picture which was captioned as: “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”