Demi Lovato reveals her sexuality is 'fluid': 'I think love is love'

Demi Lovato had recently been all over the news following her crumbling relationship with Austin Wilson but she has her head held high as she moves on with life with a more positive approach.

The 27-year-old Skyscraper crooner during an interview with Apple Music opened up about her sexuality and how she wants to take on future relationships in her life.

She also shared that she is unsure whether she wants a ‘meaningful’ relationship with a man or a woman.

“When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family. I think about my friends. I think about my team,” she said.

She further added that she is looking forward to having more “meaningful relationships, exactly. And I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman, but I just know that at some point I would love to do that this decade.”

She also opened up about her sexuality saying she had kept herself away from her church as she “didn’t feel welcome” adding that: “I was also, like, questioning my sexuality.”

“I’m very fluid. I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want,” she said further.