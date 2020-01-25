The 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Riverdale' crossover leaves fans squirming in their seats

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has become one of the most awaited series on Netfilx as of late. Recently, fans were treated to a crossover between the casts, after the main character, Sabrina leaves the town of Greendale to venture out into Riverdale.

The crossover occurred in episode 3 of season 3, on Friday. Sabrina made the journey in the episode, in order to find and tap a maple tree which was owned by Cheryl Blossom’s family.

All of this was done in order to collect King Herod’s crown as part of a race she is in with Caliban for the Unholy Regalia.

It is important to note however, that this crossover cannot actually be dubbed as one, for the singular reason that Sabrina did not interact with any of the cast of Riverdale during her brief visit to the town.

The chief creative officer of Archie Comics is in unison with this claim. During a conversation with TheWrap he spoke about the references and possible crossover.

He was quoted saying, “I think what [that scene] speaks to is my deep desire to do a true crossover,” he said. “I also love Easter eggs and I love sly references to the characters. So it’s funny, when we were trying to figure out where Herod’s crown could be hidden, it was like, what about Riverdale? Sure! And it could be in a maple tree. So I think it’s more a fun Easter egg and more a fun meta-reference.”

When asked about the deep rooted fear that the cast of Sabrina has for the town of Riverdale made Aguirre-Sacasa erupt into laughter, he stated, “I love that Riverdale, everyone is terrified of Riverdale.”