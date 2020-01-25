Report reveals unsafe drinking water being provided to Parliament House, lodges

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has found that only three out of 11 locations at the Parliament House and Lodges have safe drinking water, Geo News reported on Friday.

A technical team of the PCRWR, which regularly monitors the drinking water quality of Parliament House and Parliament Lodges, took water samples from different locations on the premises.

"The technical team of PCRWR collected water samples from 07 locations of the Parliament House and 04 locations from Parliament Lodges on December 19, 2019,” it said.

“The results of microbiological analysis showed that out of 07 water samples collected from Parliament House 03 were safe and 04 were unsafe and all 04 water samples collected from Parliament Lodges were unsafe for drinking purposes,” it added.

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries by population with lowest access to clean water close to home, according to WaterAid. More than 22 million Pakistanis do not have access to safe drinking water, the NGO said in a 2018 report.