Fri Jan 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 24, 2020

Jennifer Lopez has a good news for fans: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 24, 2020

Jennifer Lopez on Friday shared with her fans that two of  her albums are going to feature on  Vinyl,Me Please, a subscription-based record club.

"Ain’t it funny that ‘On The 6’ and ‘J.Lo’ have never been pressed to vinyl before?," the American singer and actress said of her first two albums.

"The wait is over! Both albums are now available, exclusively through @vinylmeplease," she announced.

Released in 1999, "On the 6" is the debut studio album by Jennifer while "J.Lo" is the second studio album  which was released on January 23, 2001.

Check out her Instagram post below:



