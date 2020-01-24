Jennifer Lopez has a good news for fans: Check out

Jennifer Lopez on Friday shared with her fans that two of her albums are going to feature on Vinyl,Me Please, a subscription-based record club.



"Ain’t it funny that ‘On The 6’ and ‘J.Lo’ have never been pressed to vinyl before?," the American singer and actress said of her first two albums.

"The wait is over! Both albums are now available, exclusively through @vinylmeplease," she announced.

Released in 1999, "On the 6" is the debut studio album by Jennifer while "J.Lo" is the second studio album which was released on January 23, 2001.

