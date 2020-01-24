Pakistan become first country to play 150 T20 Internationals

Pakistan became the first country to play 150 Twenty20 Internationals when they defeated Bangladesh on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Friday's victory by five wickets and three balls to spare was Pakistan's 92nd (which includes a tie won in a tie-breaker) in the shortest format of the game.

Against their 92 victories, Pakistan have been defeated 57 times (including two losing ties), which puts their success rate at 62.08 percent. Only one T20I played by Pakistan ended in no result.

Other countries who have played the most T20 Internationals behind Pakistan were India (130), New Zealand (127), Sri Lanka (126), Australia (122), and West Indies (122).

Only two other countries have also appeared in 100 or more T20Is — South Africa (115) and England (114).

In all, 71 countries have so far played T20 International cricket.

Pakistan have enjoyed supremacy in this shorter format of the game since the start and are still on top of the ICC T20I Rankings with 270 points, followed by Australia (269).

The Green Shirts must win the remaining two matches of the current home series against Bangladesh to maintain their number one position on the T20I rankings.