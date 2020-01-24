'The Bachelortte': Former contestant Tyler Gwozdz's cause of death revealed

"The Bachelortte" contest Tyler Gwozdz has died at the age 29, according to the show producers.

He had appeared in Season 15 of the ABC show last year, competing for star Hannah Brown.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” the show’s producers said in a statement.

Gwozdz was the eldest of five siblings, “a loving son and a friend to many,” the producers said. He was an entrepreneur who was planning to become a psychologist and had “an adventurous spirit and a zest for life.”

NBC News reported that Gwozdz died of overdose after spending a week in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Florida where, according to police, he was admitted on January 13.

"The Bachelorette" is an American reality television dating game show that debuted on ABC on January 8, 2003.









