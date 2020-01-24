Prince Charles delivers moving speech on global warming at WEF 2020

Prince Charles’s recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland garnered a large amount of media attention.

After giving a moving speech about the future of all families around the world trying to survive under inflating pressures of global warming, Prince Charles showcased extreme solidarity and support to the rising issue.

The Duke of Wales called for an urgent need for change, for the sake of the young generation. This speech has left a lasting impact to viewers across the globe.

On the platform, the Prince noted that, in the past, whenever he had addressed these issues it has been done keeping his own children and grandchildren in mind.

He was quoted saying, “Everything I've tried to do and urge over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I did not want to be accused by them of doing nothing except prevaricate and deny the problem,” he said.

Check out his speech below

During the speech, the Prince could be heard saying, “Now, of course, they are accusing us of exactly that. So put yourselves in their position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now.”



Prince Charles also met with a young climate change and environmental activist, 17-year-old Greta Thunberg, who seemed to feel a tad bit overwhelmed in the presence of the Prince.