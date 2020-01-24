Kim Kardashian faces litigation over Instagram post

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian West has been embroiled in a row with a photographer Saeed Bolden who has filed a lawsuit against her after claiming that she posted a picture he took onto Instagram without his consent.

The photo in question is adorably sweet one, showing Kim and her husband Kanye in a pleasant mood as a married couple.

Bolden, who has reportedly filed the suit in a New York federal court, asserts that he captured or snapped this pic, which makes him the owner, adding that he never gave Kardashian West permission to post it.



The photographer reportedly complained that he wasn't even paid by Kardashian before posting the picture. He had captured the photo during a release party for Nas' album Nasir, where the couple appeared together as Kanye West was a producer on that record.

He gave no estimate as to what the image is worth, but his suit says he's seeking profits made by Kardashian West off the post, plus punitive damages. Bolden requested a jury trial.

It isn’t the first time that celebs have found themselves getting into trouble over sharing a photo of themselves.

Back in October, news surfaced that Jennifer Lopez was being sued for posting a pic of her without permission to her Instagram story in 2017