WHO urges China to keep city lockdowns short

GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday urged China to ensure transport lockdowns in several cities are "short in duration" as it tries to prevent the spread of a deadly virus.

"China has taken measures it believes appropriate to contain the spread of coronavirus in Wuhan and other cities. We hope that they will be both effective and short in their duration," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.