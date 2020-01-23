Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's iconic SAG interaction: Body language expert weighs in

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have given their fans another reason to root for them, after they were seen embracing each other, amid rare moments backstage at the ‘Screen Actors Guild awards 2020’.



While the former love birds exchanged pleasantries and left all of us wanting for more, a body language expert has come forth analysing Brad and Jennifer’s brief but iconic interaction at the awards’ ceremony to reveal exciting details about the status of their relationship.



While, we earlier reported that Dr Lillian Glass, a leading body language expert, said that Brad and Jen’s love never died, she also shared additional details.

Unveiling that the interaction felt like a hint that they might be open to getting back together, Lillian said, "There was a lot of familiarity. They were not awkward with one another. They were very connected with one another. It wasn't a situation where she looked away or pulled away.”



About Brad dropping everything backstage to cheer on Jennifer Aniston when she bagged the award, Lillian said, “You could tell he was proud of her."

The body language expert also pointed out that Brad noticeably swallowed while watching Jennifer, which is a reaction that can be sparked by the autonomic nervous system and might indicate that the actor was "excited" at the time.