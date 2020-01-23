Mnuchin mansplains Thunberg, tells her to study before explaining climate issues

DAVOS: The United States Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Wednesday made snide remarks towards teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, telling her to "go study" before being bitterly critical of the US policy at the World Economic Forum (WEF).



When asked about the Swedish 17-year-old's demand for an immediate halt to investment in fossil fuels, the Secretary told reporters: "After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

The Trump administration and Thunberg have sparred indirectly since Tuesday on panels in Davos but organisers have carefully averted any direct confrontation.

In a speech on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump castigated the "prophets of doom" and those that predicted a climate "apocalypse", while Thunberg sat in the audience.

Shortly before leaving the Swiss ski resort, Trump said he would have "loved" to have met the activist, Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Thunberg repeated her climate warnings, hammering home in her speech that it was time to "panic" because "the house is burning", as she did the previous year in Davos.