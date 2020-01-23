Vanessa Hudgens cheers on ex Kyle Kuzma after romantic dinner in NYC

Vanessa Hudgens stepped forth to pledge support to her ex-beau Kyle Kuzma during his baseball game, a day after the two were spotted amid a romantic dinner in New York City.



Vanessa, who recently broke up with Austin Butler after nine years of relationship, cheered her former flame on from the crowd during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New York Knicks at on Wednesday.

The actress donned a casual avatar in a black cap and a matching top.

She also took to Instagram stories to share a video of a Lakers’ player Anthony Davis scoring a basket.

“LEGOOOOO @lakers,” she captioned the clip. Vanessa even posted pictures of herself from the game.

On Tuesday, Vanessa was seen having an intimate dinner with Kyle Kuzma.

The actress and the Los Angeles Lakers star were snapped catching over dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn, New York.

According to sources, Vanessa has been in New York City for the last couple of days and is meeting up with Kyle quite often.