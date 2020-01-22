Queen considered stripping Harry, Meghan off 'Sussex' titles but didn't want to be 'petty'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had stirred up a storm earlier when they decided to step away from the British royal family and while the pair will now be missing out on some perks, for now, they still hold on to their Duke and Duchess titles.

AS per a report by Evening Standard, Queen Elizabeth II almost ripped the couple off of their Sussex titles and had considered handing her grandson a lesser title of the Earl of Dumbarton instead while referring to Meghan as a countess.

"The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles. Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level,” a source revealed to the publication.

It was further revealed that the idea was dropped entirely by Her Majesty as well as Prince Charles, as the move would have appeared to be “petty.”

Instead, the royal family decided to take away the HRH title-privilege away from the couple.