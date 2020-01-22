Justin Trudeau says didn't talk to queen directly about Prince Harry's security

MONTREAL: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denied having spoken "directly" with Queen Elizabeth II about the costs of providing security for Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son.



The British press has reported that Trudeau promised the queen that Canada would assume the costs of protecting the Sussexes, who are currently residing near the city of Vancouver.

"I have not spoken to her Majesty directly. Discussions continue to be ongoing and I have no updates at this moment," Trudeau told a news conference.

Canadian media have estimated the cost of protecting the couple and their eight-month-old son Archie at about Can$1.7 million (US$1.3 million) a year. Other estimates run higher.

Harry, 35, returned to Canada late Monday to begin a new life away from the British monarchy with his American wife and their son in a mansion on Vancouver Island on Canada´s Pacific coast.

Meghan Markle, 38, had gone back to Canada to be with Archie shortly after the couple announced they planned to step back from their royal duties and spend part of their life in North America.

The queen on Saturday gave her blessing, saying she supported their wish for a more independent life, after an agreement was reached under which they give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds.

The question of who would be responsible for the cost of their security in Canada has not been resolved.

According to British media, Harry and Meghan have threatened to take legal action after tabloids published photographs of Meghan and Archie in Canada.

They complain that paparazzi with long-lens cameras are permanently installed on Vancouver Island to spy on them.