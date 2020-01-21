Machine Gun Kelly hints at intensifying beef with Eminem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Machine Gun Kelly has sent out a couple of tweets to react to Eminem's new album that has drawn strong criticism from a segment of media for his insensitive reference to Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.
Targeting the Detroit rapper, MGK called Slim Shady mad and his new album bull****.
He also mocked Eminem for amassing a large fortune during the last 20 years.
Kelly who is set to release a new album in March, with fans wondering whether it would include a diss track aimed at his idol Eminem.
Meanwhile , the Cleveland rapper said he has crashed his car into a tree leaving his purple Aston destroyed in the process.
Machine Gun Kelly has sent out a couple of tweets to react to Eminem's new album that has drawn strong criticism from a segment of media for his insensitive reference to Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.
Targeting the Detroit rapper, MGK called Slim Shady mad and his new album bull****.
He also mocked Eminem for amassing a large fortune during the last 20 years.
Kelly who is set to release a new album in March, with fans wondering whether it would include a diss track aimed at his idol Eminem.
Meanwhile , the Cleveland rapper said he has crashed his car into a tree leaving his purple Aston destroyed in the process.