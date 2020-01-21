Machine Gun Kelly hints at intensifying beef with Eminem

Machine Gun Kelly has sent out a couple of tweets to react to Eminem's new album that has drawn strong criticism from a segment of media for his insensitive reference to Manchester bombing at Ariana Grande's concert.

Targeting the Detroit rapper, MGK called Slim Shady mad and his new album bull****.

He also mocked Eminem for amassing a large fortune during the last 20 years.

Kelly who is set to release a new album in March, with fans wondering whether it would include a diss track aimed at his idol Eminem.

Meanwhile , the Cleveland rapper said he has crashed his car into a tree leaving his purple Aston destroyed in the process.







