Tue Jan 21, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 21, 2020

Prince Harry leaves for Canada to reunite with Meghan Markle: report

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 21, 2020

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry is believed to have  left  the United Kingdom for Canada on Monday evening, to be reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and his eight-month-old son Archie, The UK media  reported here.

Earlier on Monday, the prince had attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would shortly be giving up royal duties.

The Duke also had a private, one-to-one meeting with Boris Johnson, understood to have been at the Prime Minister’s request.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

Harry's departure for Canada will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes.

On Sunday evening, the Duke gave an emotional speech at a charity dinner, revealing that he had never wanted to step so wholly away from his public duties but had been left with “no other option”.

