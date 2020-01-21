close
Mon Jan 20, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 21, 2020

CTD defuses bomb, saves Quetta from terror bid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 21, 2020
Image shows parts of the bomb installed by the terrorists in a motorcycle at Quetta's Nawa Killi bypass on Monday, January 20,2019.— Photo: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department saved the city from another unfortunate event on Monday,  foiling a terrorism bid and killing two terrorists in   an operation, the department spokesperson said.

CTD officials recovered a motorcycle in which terrorists had installed a remote-controlled bomb made of six to seven kilograms explosive material

Officials said the terrorists have been identified and that they were also involved in three other incidents, including the recent McConaghey Road and Ghousabad mosque blasts.

The men were also involved in the attack on a Rapid Response Group (RRG) vehicle in which one officer was martyred and several injured.

The action was taken after officials received an intelligence report on the terrorists' whereabouts, the spokesperson said. 

