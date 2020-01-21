CTD defuses bomb, saves Quetta from terror bid

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department saved the city from another unfortunate event on Monday, foiling a terrorism bid and killing two terrorists in an operation, the department spokesperson said.

CTD officials recovered a motorcycle in which terrorists had installed a remote-controlled bomb made of six to seven kilograms explosive material



Officials said the terrorists have been identified and that they were also involved in three other incidents, including the recent McConaghey Road and Ghousabad mosque blasts.



The men were also involved in the attack on a Rapid Response Group (RRG) vehicle in which one officer was martyred and several injured.

The action was taken after officials received an intelligence report on the terrorists' whereabouts, the spokesperson said.

