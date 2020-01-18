Angelina Jolie to adopt seventh child after divorce with Brad Pitt settled to evade ‘emptiness’

Angelina Jolie is planning and drafting papers to adopt a seventh child after her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt is finalized.



According to Buzz Paper, the Salt starlet is planning to take under her roof another child mainly for two reasons.

One is the fact that she would be striking down an amount of money and custody settlement on Brad Pitt and after all the formalities are over, can go about in her life per usual.

Another reason that is being cited by sources, and one which is more surprising, is that she wants to evade the “empty nest symptom” after her elder son Maddox went to South Korea for studies.

Now, with her marriage also getting over, there are reports that Angelina is feeling lonely, and with her kids also moving away for college she is deciding to adopt again.

However, she is waiting for a whopping divorce settlement with Brad so that she could give every luxury to her kids.

Sources have also said that Angelina wanted to adopt another baby while she was still with Brad, but according to him, six children were enough.