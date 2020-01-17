'Gossip Girl' reboot in full swing as makers talk script and casting updates

Rise and shine Upper East Side! It looks like our one true source into the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite will soon be coming out as preps for the Gossip Girl reboot seem to be in full swing.

As per the latest development on the show’s reboot, the makers have already gotten the first draft of the script ready which is said to be a reminiscence of the original series.

Head of Content at HBO Max, Sarah Aubrey while speaking at the HBO Max's winter Television Critics Association press tour session said: “We have gotten the first script and I can tell you we all breathed a big sigh of relief because it's quite good. You can imagine the bar is very high.”

“I think that one of the benefits of having the original creators involved, they're very clear of what the essential elements of the show are and are not. And also, really excited to bring a modern lens to it 10 years later. Josh and team have done a great job so far,” she added.

Regarding the reboot’s casting, Aubrey said: "We're very early in casting conversations. We've kind of drawn circles around a few people but it's early days on that.”

Earlier, producer Joshua Safran had dished the details on how many of the original characters will be returning for its re-run.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that Gossip Girl 2.0 will be completely different owing to the technological advancements and the surge of new media.

"I think it very much represents where we will be at in 2020 when the show airs. It really looks at how social media has changed," he said.

"You know, the first time around, when the show started people were, like, checking in places on Foursquare and updating their locations on Facebook. Things we would never do now because we don't want anyone to know where we are. That change alone changes the dynamic of what Gossip Girl means and how Gossip Girl interacts with the kids this day and age, so I think it's gonna be really interesting to see. The modern age reflected through Gossip Girl," he added.

