Jennifer Aniston beams after pampering session at the salon, a month before 51st birthday

Jennifer Aniston was spotted post a pampering session at the salon with celebrity facialist Shani Darden at her flagship studio in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The Friends starlet, who is turning 51 next month, was seen hiding her face under dark sun shades and a grey turtleneck sweater riding up to her chin as she was clicked by eager photographers.

Celebrity facialist Shani Darden has famous personalities like Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kelly Rowland, Chrissy Teigen, Emmy Rossum, January Jones, Suki Waterhouse, and Amanda Seyfried as her clients.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s outing came the same day HBO Max gave a bleak update on the unscripted Friends reunion special THR reported about back in November.

“There's interest all the way around, and yet we can't get interest all aligned to push the button on it,” HBO Max COO Kevin Reilly said at the Winter TCA Press Tour about the Friends reunion.

“Today, unfortunately, it's still a maybe,” he added.