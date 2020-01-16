Iron Man's resurrection in Marvel Cinematic Universe: Robert Downey Jr gives his take

Marvel fans would go to any lengths to undo what went down in Avengers: Endgame and bring back our favourite superhero Iron Man.

And while Robert Downey Jr. may have hung up his guns in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor still continuously gets begged for a glimmer of hope regarding Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s return.

Speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb, the Doolittle actor explained: “Now that I’m middle aged, to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go, oh this is part of the journey. Things end and everyone is going somewhere.”

Downey Jr. was once again given the option of possibly resurrecting the character but he responded: “I am so pleased that I wound up where I have, I’m very fortunate. So I’m not the kind of guy… I want to keep it classy. We’ll see.”

The actor was also earlier asked during an interview with Extra TV about getting featured in MCU’s existing timelines.

To this, he had responded: “Anything could happen,” adding: “As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm good to let it go. I also think that Marvel is on this journey now, they're trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I'm excited for them to see how all that goes."