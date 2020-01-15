PM Imran unhappy with act of bringing boot to TV show: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not approve of his gimmick of bringing a boot to a TV show.

The federal minister was speaking to Geo News anchor Hamid Mir on Capital Talk, where he said that he was entirely responsible for taking along a boot to a TV talk show.

“I told the prime minister whatever he is saying is right. I assured him that it will not happen again and he will act responsibly,” said the federal minister.

“Nawaz Sharif and his family always maligned the institutions and weakened them,” said the minister.

Vawda said that he will never "intentionally malign any institution", adding that his act was being questioned while he only meant to point out the opposition’s reality.

He further said that he was not aware of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority's rules and "came to know them today".



A day earlier, the federal minister, who was on a television talk show with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N representative Javed Abbasi startled all by placing a black boot that he had brought with him on top of the table.

Vawda had mocked the PML-N's unconditional support for the Army Act amendment bill, saying the party was "lying down to kiss the boot".

"I am going to bring this [boot] to every talk show," he said. "This is how democratic the PML-N is. They lay down to kiss the boot," he added.

Vawda was mocking the PML-N slogan "Vote Ko Izzat Do" by saying "Boot Ko Izzat Do", criticising the party for deviating from its stance and lending unconditional support for the services chief's tenure bills.