Meghan Markle all smiles as she makes first public appearance since royal exit

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time since she along with husband Prince Harry made public their decision to step down as the British royal family’s senior members.

As per Daily Mail, the 38-year-old former Suits star was seen leaving the Vancouver Island home where she along with the Duke of Sussex had been staying at with their son Archie over the holidays.

Markle had been unaccompanied with no sign of the royal couple’s eight-month-old toddler, when she boarded a seaplane for the mainland to visit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center in Vancouver to show support.

A photo from her visit had been posted by the shelter’s Facebook page where Markle was all smiles as she struck a pose with the staff.

A staff member was cited by Daily Mail as saying: “She asked what the women would need in terms of support. It was a nice meeting.”