'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' shoot suspended after earthquake hits Puerto Rico

The shoot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel's upcoming web television miniseries,was suspended in Puerto Rico after tremors jolted the Island.



According to a report, the cast and crew of the series have started their shoot in Puerto Rico where they are due to shoot for a couple of weeks.



The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will bring back Sebastian Stan as the winter soldier and Anthony Mackie as the Falcon.

The series will be releasing on Disney's streaming platform later this year.

AFP reported that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have shaken the US territory in recent days

The latest quake occurred at 8:54 am local time (1254 GMT) around 13 kilometers (eight miles) southeast of Guanica, a town on the island´s southern Caribbean coastline that was hard hit by earlier quakes.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after Tuesday´s quake, which forced an automatic shutdown of the power grid.

