'Black Widow' special look: Marvel drops a treat ahead of release

Good news for Marvel fans as a special look into the Black Widow prequel was just dropped unleashing a wave of elation amongst the devotees.

Marvel Studios dropped a special look of Black Widow which is nearing its release where Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow can be seen in the midst of a mission as she clashes with a masked villain.

The video spanning over 1:30 minutes also features Natasha’s sister Yelena Belova who is just as fierce as her sister, as the two take on the antagonist making chills run down our spines with die-hard and dauntless stunts proving that Black Widow is a force to be reckoned with.

The film comes as a prequel set following the events of Captain America: Civil War and giving a glimpse into the origins of our favourite red-headed assassin.



Starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, the film will be ready to hit theaters on April 30, 2020.