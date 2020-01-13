Six new polio victims, including four girls, identified in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's health ministry has identified at least six more victims of the polio virus.

The victims, including four girls and two boys, belong to districts Torghar and Lucky Marwat, the ministry said on Monday.



According to the KP health ministry, the total number of reported polio cases across the province reached 97 in 2019, with the majority recorded in district Lucky Marwat.

The number of polio cases were calculated based on samples taken up until December 2019. The tally of affected increased to 141 in 2019, the highest in recent years.



On the other hand, the ministry initiated a five-day polio eradication campaign in eight different districts of the province in an attempt to administer polio vaccines to more than 2.1 million children.