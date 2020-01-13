Fawad Chaudhry lambasts Nawaz for dining out; Yasmin Rashid rings physician

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry lambasted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday as his latest pictures showed him eating out in London with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and family members.



Former premier, who has been advised by his doctors to go on walks, was spotted at a London restaurant with PML-N leaders Ishaq Dar, Shehbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and others.



Fawad Chaudhry took a jibe at Nawaz and wrote in a Twitter post: "Scenes of a meeting in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, treatment for binge-eating is underway with sheer concentration, all patients are feeling better."

Dr Yasmin Rashid rings Sharif's personal physician

After the pictures emerged, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday ringed Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and asked him to forward the former premier's latest medical reports to the Punjab government, sources confirmed.

In November, Nawaz Sharif arrived in London for treatment after getting permission from the Lahore High Court. The government of Pakistan had said that their own investigation proved that Sharif was critically ill and needed urgent treatment.



The doctors appointed by the government of Pakistan said that Sharif’s platelets have been dropping unusually, causing risk of cardiac arrest and bleeding.

