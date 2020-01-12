Check out what Jeffree Star has to say post his split from Nathan Schwandt

Jeffree Star's split from five-year long boyfriend Nathan Schwandt has the internet in tatters. He announced the split in an official video on his YouTube channel, titled "We Broke Up."

In the video beauty mogul details how his relationship with five-year long boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt came to a drastic halt "a few weeks ago."

He began his video with a less than chirpy hello, saying, "Hey guys, I don't even know how to do this intro, i never thought that the day would come where i was sitting here talking about this."

He admitted to having cried each and every time he tried to film the video. He stated, "We've tried to film this 10 times now and I've cried every single time," the star said. “There’s no easy way to say this.”

“We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad,” Jefree admitted.

“I feel like I owe you all an explanation because Nathan and I have grown with each other in front of all of you and I can’t believe he’s not here right now. But I do want to share what’s been going on,” Star continued,

He made it clear from the get go that he had nothing but love for Schwandt. Regarding Nathan, Jefree had nothing but positives, he spoke about his gratefulness and how he found Nathan to be special because he not only accepted him for who he was, but wasn't ashamed to be publicly in love with him.

He stated, “I’m grateful for him, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die, because this was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed to full-on — he never cared about any of it, he just loved me for me."

“Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No, but we love each other and he will always be in my life,” he added.

He also explained the reasons for their split, making sure to mention that there was no extra "drama" involved within the decision.

He reiterated by stating that, one of the major reasons they broke up was because of the death of their two dogs last year and how the pair weren't able to properly mourn their losses due to their hectic schedules. Jeffree admitted that the demanding nature of their lifestyles ended up taking a toll on their mental health.

“We haven’t processed our dogs fully because this lifestyle is so crazy and we’re always on to the next thing,” he explained.

Another reason which lead to the pair eventually parting ways was revealed to have been the fame and public presence associated with Jeffree's work. He said, “He never wanted to be famous, he never wanted to be in the spotlight, he never wanted attention, but he loved and believed in everything i was doing and was a part of it because I asked him to.”

The star explained, “My life is so public and I think it just got to a breaking point where it just wasn’t healthy.”

Rumors over their relationship being fickle were also hard for Nathan to handle, albeit Jefree admits to having a thick skin, comments regarding Nathan, only being with him for the money, ended up effecting the beauty mogul to a large extent. He opened up saying, “I have really thick skin, I can take a lot, but I think it really wears you down when you’re in love with someone and all you hear is he’s with you for the money, he’s this, he’s that.”

“He met me when I had nothing and he never changed and that’s what I loved the most is he stayed true to who he was,” he clarified.

Concluding his video, Jefree thanked his fans and followers for the support and love they showed over the years and spoke about being “ready for this new chapter, I think.”

Check out the emotional video below:



