Prince Andrew is the reason why Princess Beatrice's wedding wont be live streamed?

Princess Beatrice might be one of the only members of the royal family who's upcoming wedding to property tycoon Edo Mapelli Mozzi has stayed out of the public's eye, and was left somewhat overshadowed due to current happenstance.

Fans have also been displeased as to how the wedding coverage has been revealed to be be showcased.

Princess Beatrice might be the only heir to the throne, who's wedding will not be covered through a live broadcast. This news comes in stark contrast as to how the weddings of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were showcased.

News of her engagement has also been left shrouded in mystery ever since her father's alleged psychedelic revelations came to light.

Princess Beatrice's wedding might be poles apart as to that of her little sister Princess Eugenie, who got married back in 2018 and received almost three hours of airtime form ITV and This Morning.

Many are not even aware the dates of the royal's engagement which occurred back in September. Close to the time when Prince Andrew stepped down.

BBC was the first broadcasting agency who has made it clear that they will not be covering their nuptials live, however will still offer ‘news coverage of the wedding across our channels’. On Wednesday, ITV became the second channel to announce the same.