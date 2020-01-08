Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani to grab hat-trick in BBL

Melbourne Stars' pacer Haris Rauf on Wednesday bagged a hat-trick in the Big Bash League (BBL) when playing against Sydney Thunder and effectively became the first Pakistani to so.

The fast bowler grabbed the wickets of Daniel Sams, Matthew Gilkes and Callum Ferguson and finished with figures of 3/23. It is pertinent to mention that one of his deliveries clocked at 151.3km/hr.

Previously, the fast bowler had come under fire for his controversial cut-throat celebration to which Rauf had apologised for and adapted a new viewer-friendly celebration style.

Read more: Pacer Haris Rauf apologises for controversial cut-throat celebration

The bowling dynamo, who was a product of the Lahore Qalandars development programme, had previously picked a five-fer in his second game for the Stars.

He currently stands among the highest wicket takers in the league.