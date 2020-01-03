Haris Rauf catches flak for controversial wicket celebration in BBL

Melbourne Stars fast bowler Haris Rauf has been the talk of the Big Bash League (BBL) as he garnered attention with his lethal pace and wicket-taking ability but lately the bowler has been subjected to criticism due to his rather controversial celebration.

Rauf, a product of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' talent programme, has emerged as a far more productive bowler in the BBL, thanks to a correction in his previously flawed bowling style.

The express pacer has taken the BBL by storm, picking up 10 wickets in just three matches, including a five-for.

The Rawalpindi-born has, however, caught some flak because of his over exuberant celebration, which concludes with a cut-throat gesture.

Some critics on Twitter are not taking the celebration lightly, and calling for Rauf to discontinue the post-wicket show.

Even former Australian rugby league footballer Darryl Brohman could not hold back and deemed Rauf's celebration as "over the top".



