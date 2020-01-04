Pacer Haris Rauf apologises for controversial cut-throat celebration

Pacer Haris Rauf has apologised and vowed not to repeat his controversial cut-throat celebration that he performed in the Big Bash League (BBL), according to Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed.



Rauf has been in impressive form in the ongoing 2019-20 BBL season, racking up 10 wickets in just a trio of outings.



However, his over-exuberant display following his wicket, including his throat-slitting gesture, has caused a needless controversy, with some pointing out that it's against the spirit of play.

Javed, who coaches Rauf in the Pakistan Super League, says the Rawalpindi-born fast bowler has realised his mistake and already tendered an apology.



"Haris (Rauf) apologised for his inappropriate celebration after I told him that such a thing is against the moral code observed by the Qalandars,” Javed is quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He also vowed to observe restraint in this regard during future matches," the Qalandars trainer added.