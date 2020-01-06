close
Mon Jan 06, 2020
Sports

REUTERS
January 6, 2020

Ross Taylor overhauls Stephen Fleming, becomes New Zealand's top Test run scorer

Sports

REUTERS
Mon, Jan 06, 2020
New Zealand's Ross Taylor. Photo: ICC Twitter

Ross Taylor became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the longest form of the game on Monday when he hit three runs through mid-on after tea on the fourth day of the third test against Australia.

The 35-year-old, playing in his 99th test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Any joy the former New Zealand captain felt at passing the milestone was short-lived as he was bowled for 22 by paceman Pat Cummins five balls later.

