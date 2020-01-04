KP's new education minister hasn't studied beyond matric

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government's new Education Minister Akbar Ayub hasn't studied beyond matric, according to documents seen by Geo News.

In a major cabinet reshuffle made by the KP chief minister on Saturday, Ayub was given charge of the education portfolio. He was previously minister for communication and works department.

According to KP provincial assembly's official website, Ayub's educational qualification is matric. The same has been listed in an affidavit submitted by the education minister.

On the other hand, former advisor to the chief minister on education Ziaullah Bangash holds a Master's degree.

The education minister spoke to Geo News, saying that his education qualification did not matter. Ayub said he was experienced in educational and administrative affairs.

The official website of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly states his educational qualification as matric. The same can be found in an affidavit that states his occupation as a businessman and a landlord and that he has studied only till the matriculation level.

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai backed the education minister by saying Ayub had vast administrative experience.

"It does not matter what degree he holds," said Yousafzai. "He has studied from a reputable institute and is a capable man."

n a separate video message, Yousafzai said one should not question Ayub's capabilities solely due to the fact that he had not studied beyond the matriculation level.

"He left for Canada to pursue the construction business while he was in grade 12," said the information minister. "He is a skilled man and we should extract benefit from his experience and capabilities."

Yousafzai said the education minister could speak to foreign diplomats and dignitaries as "his English is the best". He said since education had been bifurcated into two parts, Ayub was given charge of the elementary education, not secondary.

"He has to run an institute and for that, he has ample experience in the past as a minister," he said.



KP chief minister undertakes major cabinet reshuffle

Iqbal Wazir and Shah Mamood were the two new ministers who were added to the cabinet amid the shuffle that took place.

Minister for Local Bodies Shahram Khan Tarakai has now been given charge of the Health Ministry.

Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah’s portfolio has now been changed to minister for Social Welfare.

Communication and Works minister Akbar Ayub Khan has now been given charge of Education department.

Former special assistant for Information Technology (I.T) to CM Khan, Kamran Bangash has now been assigned the portfolio of Local Bodies.

CM Khan has also appointed Arif Ahmed Zai, Riaz Khan, Shafi Ullah, Zahoor Shakir Wazir Zada, Azam Swati, Ghazan Jamal and Taj Muhammad as his new special assistants.