Brad Pitt reveals he dreamed of being sports star like Muhammad Ali

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has revealed that beyond acting, he spent his childhood dreaming of being a sports star like Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star, in talks with an American fashion magazine, shared interesting facts about his childhood dream, saying: "I wanted to be Evel Knievel or Muhammad Ali."

The acting giant added: "On 'Wide World of Sports', I saw this ski jumper who wiped out in horrible defeat. I had my sights on something like that. Yeah - it looked cool. That was it for me."

Dance is a new ambition for the 56-year-old actor, as he said that he had the green light in his soul to pursue dance in some way.

During his conversation, the superstar recalled his experience with dancing at his school prom and said: "I went to two proms! I wore a white tuxedo. Pinned on the corsage. And I danced. I had a 20-year hiatus where I didn't dance at all, and now I kind of see dance as my future. I know I'll be throwing arms out of joint and dislocating things, but yeah, I feel like I've got the green light in my soul to explore dance. I don't know what that means yet, but I'm feeling moved by the spirit."



Recently, the actor was reported to have said that he was feeling more "moved" by life, after having not cried for 20 years.