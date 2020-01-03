Coachella unveils its 2020 lineup, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott to headline





One of the most iconic music and art festivals, Coachella 2020 has announced its lineup for this year, featuring rock band, Rage Against the Machine headlining the event, followed by singers, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

The festival, to be held in California, has been rolling out its lineup on 2nd January for the past two years and this year also, music lovers all around the world are awaiting the big announcement to be out on the date.

The official handle of the event came forth to respond to the curious tweets of fans but, teased them with the little hints at the artist that were expected to perform this year. The account later unveiled its complete lineup via one tweet.

Apart from the prime slot, the lineup also includes other famed artists such as Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Rex Orange County, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, FKA Twigs, Louis the Child, Ari Lennox and many more.



Coachella 2020 full lineup is listed below