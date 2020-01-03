close
Fri Jan 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 3, 2020

Coachella unveils its 2020 lineup, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott to headline

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 03, 2020


Coachella unveils its 2020 lineup, headlining Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott Photo:Amy Harris

One of the most iconic music and art festivals, Coachella 2020 has announced its lineup for this year, featuring rock band, Rage Against the Machine headlining the event, followed by singers, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

The festival, to be held in California, has been rolling out its lineup on 2nd January for the past two years and this year also, music lovers all around the world are awaiting the big announcement to be out on the date. 

The official handle of the event came forth to respond to the curious tweets of fans but, teased them with the little hints at the artist that were expected to perform this year. The account later unveiled its complete lineup via one tweet.

Apart from the prime slot, the lineup also includes other famed artists such as Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Summer Walker, Lil Uzi Vert, Rex Orange County, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, BIGBANG, FKA Twigs, Louis the Child, Ari Lennox and many more.

Coachella 2020 full lineup is listed below

  • (Sandy) Alex G
  • 100 gecs
  • 21 Savage
  • 88rising’s Double Happiness
  • Adam Port
  • Alec Benjamin
  • Ali Gatie
  • Altın Gün
  • Amber Mark
  • Amyl and the Sniffers
  • Anitta
  • ANNA
  • Anna Calvi
  • Ari Lennox
  • Aya Nakamura
  • BADBADNOTGOOD
  • Banda MS
  • beabadoobee
  • Beach Bunny
  • Beach Goons
  • Bedouin
  • Big Sean
  • Big Wild
  • BIGBANG
  • Bishop Briggs
  • Black Midi
  • Black Pumas
  • Black Coffee
  • BROCKHAMPTON
  • Calvin Harris
  • Caribou
  • Cariño
  • Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Cashmere Cat
  • Channel Tres
  • Charli XCX
  • Chelsea Cutler
  • Chicano Batman
  • Chris Liebing
  • City Girls
  • Code Orange
  • Conan Gray
  • Crumb
  • Cuco
  • DaBaby
  • Damian Lazarus
  • Daniel Caesar
  • Danny Elfman
  • Daphni
  • Dave
  • Denzel Curry
  • Detlef
  • Disclosure
  • Dixon
  • DJ Koze
  • DJ Lord
  • Doja Cat
  • Dom Dolla
  • Duck Sauce
  • Duke Dumont
  • Ed Maverick
  • Ela Minus
  • Ellen Allien
  • Emo Nite
  • Emotional Oranges
  • Epik High
  • Erick Morillo
  • Ezra Collective
  • Fatboy Slim
  • FKA Twigs
  • Floating Points
  • Flume
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • Frank Ocean
  • Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
  • Friendly Fires
  • GG Magree
  • girl in red
  • Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
  • GRiZ
  • Guy Laliberté
  • Hatsune Miku
  • Hayden James
  • Hot Chip
  • IDLES
  • Inner Wave
  • J.I.D
  • Jai Wolf
  • Jayda G
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Joji
  • Kim Petras
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
  • Koffee
  • Kruder & Dorfmeister
  • Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
  • Kyle Watson
  • Kynda Black
  • L’Impératrice
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Lane 8
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Ленинград (Leningrad)
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Lost Kings
  • Louis The Child
  • Luttrell
  • Madeon
  • Malaa
  • Mannequin Pussy
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Marina
  • Masego
  • Matoma
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Melé
  • MIKA
  • Monolink
  • Mura Masa
  • NIKI
  • Nilüfer Yanya
  • Noname
  • Olivia O’Brien
  • Omar Apollo
  • ONYVAA
  • Orville Peck
  • Pabllo Vittar
  • Paco Osuna
  • Peggy Gou
  • Pink Sweat$
  • Princess Nokia
  • PUP
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Raveena
  • Rex Orange County
  • Rich Brian
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Run The Jewels
  • Sahar Z
  • Sama’
  • Sampa The Great
  • Sara Landry
  • Sasha Sloan
  • Satori
  • SebastiAn
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
  • Skegss
  • SLANDER
  • Sleaford Mods
  • Slowthai
  • Snail Mail
  • Steve Lacy
  • Summer Walker
  • Swae Lee
  • Tchami
  • Testpilot
  • The Chats
  • The Comet Is Coming
  • The HU
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • The Murder Capital
  • The Regrettes
  • Thom Yorke | Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
  • Tiga
  • TNGHT
  • TOKiMONSTA
  • Travis Scott
  • Viagra Boys
  • VNSSA
  • Weyes Blood
  • Whipped Cream
  • Yaeji
  • YBN Cordae
  • YUNGBLUD

