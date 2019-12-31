Happy New Year 2020: Quotes, messages and wishes

As 2019 comes to an end and the world rings in 2020 with a bang, people are taking to social media to wish each other luck and happiness.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp are filled with motivational quotes and wishes.

If you want to share new year greetings with friends and family, here are some suggestions:













Below are some WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS suggestions :

1-The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals. – Melody Beattie

3-You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis

3-Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day. – Michael Josephson

4-This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change. – Taylor Swift

5-An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves. – Bill Vaughan



