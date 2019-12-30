Travis Scott throws subtle hints about break-up with Kylie Jenner in new song ‘Gatti’

Having a break-up and not getting over it can be one of the most difficult things one can suffer.

It looks like Travis Scott has been a part of this. The rapper has released his first project with rap collective JACKBOYS which is making rounds on the internet recently.

In one song named Gatti, the Sicko Mode singer along with Pop Smoke raps and gives some subtle hints about his break-up with Kylie Jenner.

The lyrics have words “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” rapped by Travis and looks like something is cooking up.



About this interesting line, a famous entertainment website speculates linking it with a source disclosing some information about the breakup.

“Travis was getting antsy not going out more now that Stormi is older and he wanted to live the life he has afforded himself and be out and about more. Though Kylie is young and wants to go out herself, she is also a wonderful mother and wants to live her life as a family," it said.



Other than that, the duo seemed to have something more conflicting. The source spilled, “She still has trust issues with Travis. He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants."

Regardless of the split, Kylie has remained supportive to her former spouse. The makeup diva put up a story on her Instagram after the album’s release captioned: "Stormis Dad."



