Justin Bieber gets brutally trolled by Drake with hilarious photo

Two of Canada’s finest artists, Drake and Justin Bieber are turning their guns towards each other as the Baby singer reacts after the rapper trolled him.

After the 33-year-old Views hit maker trolled the 22-year-old with his picture in Ontario’s ice hockey rink including a photoshopped mini-Drake, Bieber seems to have done nothing more than let out a chuckle at the hilarious joke.

An insider spilled to HollywoodLife about what exactly the singer felt after seeing him getting poked at by Drake.

“Justin’s friends with Drake and he thought his joke was hilarious, he didn’t take offense to it or take it seriously,” the source said.

“It was actually a huge compliment for Justin because he thinks very highly of Drake, it was flattering! And Drake might actually get an invite next time, Justin would be happy to skate with him,” the grapevine revealed, adding: But the question is will Drake actually be able to keep up? Justin takes hockey seriously and he’s really good, he’s been playing since he was five years old, it’s his thing. And so are his friends, in Stratford, hockey is life.”

Another source revealed to the publication: “Justin thought it was hilarious of Drake to post that pic and knows he didn’t mean any harm by it. Justin and Drake have always had a playful banter with each other so when Justin saw what he posted, he cracked up.”